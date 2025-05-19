101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Conducts Air Assault School In Romania

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers attend Air Assault School at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, May 22, 2025. The Air Assault course qualifies Soldiers in air assault helicopter operations, including aircraft orientation, sling load operations, rappelling from buildings, helicopters and fast rope techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)



["Chaos and Triumph" by Mark Scully is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s music license please email team@dewolfemusic.com]