    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Conducts Air Assault School In Romania

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    05.22.2025

    Video by Spc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers attend Air Assault School at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, May 22, 2025. The Air Assault course qualifies Soldiers in air assault helicopter operations, including aircraft orientation, sling load operations, rappelling from buildings, helicopters and fast rope techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)

    ["Chaos and Triumph" by Mark Scully is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s music license please email team@dewolfemusic.com]

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 05:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963616
    VIRIN: 250522-A-AQ215-3789
    Filename: DOD_111013788
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO

    TAGS

    Romania
    Air Assault
    VCORPS
    MKAB
    Stronger Together
    101st (AASLT)

