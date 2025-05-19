U.S. Soldiers attend Air Assault School at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, May 22, 2025. The Air Assault course qualifies Soldiers in air assault helicopter operations, including aircraft orientation, sling load operations, rappelling from buildings, helicopters and fast rope techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)
["Chaos and Triumph" by Mark Scully is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s music license please email team@dewolfemusic.com]
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 05:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963616
|VIRIN:
|250522-A-AQ215-3789
|Filename:
|DOD_111013788
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Conducts Air Assault School In Romania, by SPC Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
