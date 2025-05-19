Recovery Team Executes Field Repairs During Combined Resolve 25-2

Soldiers with the Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART), 1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 1st Armored Division secures and repairs a simulated downed aircraft in a field during Combined Resolve 25-2 at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), Germany on May 20, 2025. Combined Resolve 25-2 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa multi-domain, large-scale combat exercise organized by the 7th Army Training Command (7ATC), which features NATO and partner nation soldiers training together in a joint-combined environment (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Hoppe).
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 06:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963609
|VIRIN:
|250521-Z-WK979-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111013720
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
