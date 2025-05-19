Recovery Team Executes Field Repairs During Combined Resolve 25-2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART), 1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 1st Armored Division secures and repairs a simulated downed aircraft in a field during Combined Resolve 25-2 at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), Germany on May 20, 2025. Combined Resolve 25-2 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa multi-domain, large-scale combat exercise organized by the 7th Army Training Command (7ATC), which features NATO and partner nation soldiers training together in a joint-combined environment (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Hoppe).