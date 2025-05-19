Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recovery Team Executes Field Repairs During Combined Resolve 25-2

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Hoppe 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART), 1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 1st Armored Division secures and repairs a simulated downed aircraft in a field during Combined Resolve 25-2 at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), Germany on May 20, 2025. Combined Resolve 25-2 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa multi-domain, large-scale combat exercise organized by the 7th Army Training Command (7ATC), which features NATO and partner nation soldiers training together in a joint-combined environment (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Hoppe).

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 06:29
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recovery Team Executes Field Repairs During Combined Resolve 25-2, by SFC Richard Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    Traintowin

