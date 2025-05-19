This is USAREUR-AF May 2025

The "This is USAREUR-AF" video series highlights U.S. Army Europe and Africa's activities across Europe, Africa, and beyond. This month's edition highlights the 1st Armored Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, at Combined Resolve 25-02, and their efforts for Army's Transforming in Contact initiative. It also focuses on a portion of Swift Response, an exercise part of Defender 25, in which the 173rd Airborne Brigade, along with multinational medics and the 68th Theater Medical Command, use drones to deliver blood to forward care locations.
|05.20.2025
|05.22.2025 03:53
|Series
