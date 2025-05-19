Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This is USAREUR-AF May 2025

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    05.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    The "This is USAREUR-AF" video series highlights U.S. Army Europe and Africa's activities across Europe, Africa, and beyond. This month's edition highlights the 1st Armored Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, at Combined Resolve 25-02, and their efforts for Army's Transforming in Contact initiative. It also focuses on a portion of Swift Response, an exercise part of Defender 25, in which the 173rd Airborne Brigade, along with multinational medics and the 68th Theater Medical Command, use drones to deliver blood to forward care locations.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This is USAREUR-AF May 2025, by SFC Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    innovation
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeAfricaInnovation
    This is USAREUR-AF
    Defender25

