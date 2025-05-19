Northeast Asia International and Operational Law Conference 2025

Service members from several United Nations Command states join for a multi-day law conference at Dragon Hill Lodge in U.S. Army Yongsan Garrison, South Korea, May 21-22, 2025. The conference highlighted several historic and hot topic law discussions regarding sovereignty, armistice agreements, and diplomatic roles in multinational functions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 01:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963598
|VIRIN:
|250521-A-YG297-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_111013435
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|USAG YONGSAN, SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
