Northeast Asia International and Operational Law Conference 2025 - COL Kim Interview

Service members from several United Nations Command states join for a multi-day law conference at Dragon Hill Lodge in U.S. Army Yongsan Garrison, South Korea, May 21-22, 2025. U.S. Army Col. Tony Kim, the judge advocate for United Nations Command, helped facilitate the event as the senior coordinator and advisor to the event. The conference highlighted several historic and hot topic law discussions regarding sovereignty, armistice agreements, and diplomatic roles in multinational functions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 01:49
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|963597
|VIRIN:
|250521-A-YG297-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111013434
|Length:
|00:05:46
|Location:
|USAG YONGSAN, SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
