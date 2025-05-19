Northeast Asia International and Operational Law Conference 2025 - COL Kim Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members from several United Nations Command states join for a multi-day law conference at Dragon Hill Lodge in U.S. Army Yongsan Garrison, South Korea, May 21-22, 2025. U.S. Army Col. Tony Kim, the judge advocate for United Nations Command, helped facilitate the event as the senior coordinator and advisor to the event. The conference highlighted several historic and hot topic law discussions regarding sovereignty, armistice agreements, and diplomatic roles in multinational functions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)