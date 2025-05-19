Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ringside at the All American Week Boxing Finals

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Video by Spc. Shawn Richardson 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division trade punches in the ring during the All American Week boxing tournament at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 21, 2025. The tournament highlights the toughness, discipline, and fighting spirit that define America’s premier airborne force. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Shawn Richardson)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 01:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963596
    VIRIN: 250521-A-WE167-1001
    Filename: DOD_111013433
    Length: 00:24:44
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, Ringside at the All American Week Boxing Finals, by SPC Shawn Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Boxing
    All American Week
    aaw25
    AAW2025

