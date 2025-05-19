U.S. Army Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division trade punches in the ring during the All American Week boxing tournament at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 21, 2025. The tournament highlights the toughness, discipline, and fighting spirit that define America’s premier airborne force. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Shawn Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 01:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963596
|VIRIN:
|250521-A-WE167-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111013433
|Length:
|00:24:44
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ringside at the All American Week Boxing Finals, by SPC Shawn Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.