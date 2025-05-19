Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northeast Asia International and Operational Law Conference 2025

    USAG YONGSAN, SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    05.20.2025

    Video by Spc. Joshua Holladay 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    Service members from several United Nations Command states join for a multi-day law conference at Dragon Hill Lodge in U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan, South Korea, May 21-22, 2025. The conference highlighted several historic and hot topic law discussions regarding sovereignty, armistice agreements, and diplomatic roles in multinational functions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 01:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963595
    VIRIN: 250521-A-YG297-2001
    Filename: DOD_111013432
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: USAG YONGSAN, SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], KR

    TAGS

    South Korea
    law conference
    United Nations Command
    United States Forces Korea
    USAG Yongsan
    Command Forces Command

