Yokota Air Base Flight line run and ORI

Yokota Air Base's 374th Airlift Wing brought their member out to run the flight line and show their readiness with a Uniform Readiness Inspection at Yokota Air Base. The goal is to get military members back to the basics and to insure they are ready whenever needed. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)
