    Yokota Air Base Flight line run and ORI

    JAPAN

    05.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base's 374th Airlift Wing brought their member out to run the flight line and show their readiness with a Uniform Readiness Inspection at Yokota Air Base. The goal is to get military members back to the basics and to insure they are ready whenever needed. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 00:58
    Yokota Air Base
    Yokota AB
    374th Air Lift Wing

