U.S. Army Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division trade punches in the ring during the All American Week boxing tournament at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 21, 2025. The tournament highlights the toughness, discipline, and fighting spirit that define America’s premier airborne force.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 00:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963591
|VIRIN:
|250521-A-DJ785-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111013392
|Length:
|00:15:51
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, All American Week 2025 Boxing, by SFC Jeremiah Meaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.