    FWNY 25: Silent Drill Platoon Interviews

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by John Martinez 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ford Higgins, platoon commander, and Lance Cpl. Jacob Dopemerescue, 1st squad leader with the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, speak about the significance of Fleet Week New York 2025 in New York City, May 21, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 00:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 963590
    VIRIN: 250521-M-PE138-2002
    Filename: DOD_111013360
    Length: 00:06:21
    Location: NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FWNY 25: Silent Drill Platoon Interviews, by John Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

