U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ford Higgins, platoon commander, and Lance Cpl. Jacob Dopemerescue, 1st squad leader with the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, speak about the significance of Fleet Week New York 2025 in New York City, May 21, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez).
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 00:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|963590
|VIRIN:
|250521-M-PE138-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111013360
|Length:
|00:06:21
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FWNY 25: Silent Drill Platoon Interviews, by John Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
