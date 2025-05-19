MDSU-1 divers install buoys and anchors around USS Arizona Memorial

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Blake Midnight 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — U.S. Navy Divers, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One, install mooring anchors and containment buoys around the USS Arizona Memorial May 20. The U.S. Navy is installing this equipment as a precautionary measure and in preparation for the upcoming removal of two mooring platforms constructed on the hull of the sunken battleship.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 23:27
    MDSU-1
    Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One
    PreservingArizona
    Preserving Arizona

