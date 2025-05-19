MDSU-1 divers install buoys and anchors around USS Arizona Memorial

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — U.S. Navy Divers, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One, install mooring anchors and containment buoys around the USS Arizona Memorial May 20. The U.S. Navy is installing this equipment as a precautionary measure and in preparation for the upcoming removal of two mooring platforms constructed on the hull of the sunken battleship.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 23:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963585
|VIRIN:
|250520-N-WB378-1220
|PIN:
|1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111013304
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
