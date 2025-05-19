MDSU-1 divers install buoys and anchors around USS Arizona Memorial

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — U.S. Navy Divers, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One, install mooring anchors and containment buoys around the USS Arizona Memorial May 20. The U.S. Navy is installing this equipment as a precautionary measure and in preparation for the upcoming removal of two mooring platforms constructed on the hull of the sunken battleship.