    Yokota West Elementary School Space Force STEM Day [No graphics]

    JAPAN

    05.14.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Maria Washler 

    AFN Tokyo

    Lt Col Kaoru Elliott and Nikki Palmer speak about the Space Force STEM Day, hosted at Yokota West Elementary School on Yokota Air Base, Tokyo, Japan, May 15, 2025.

    Interviews:
    Lieutenant Colonel Kaoru Elliott, Deputy Commander, U.S. Space Forces-Japan
    Nikki Palmer, STEM Director, Space Systems Command

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 23:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 963582
    VIRIN: 250515-F-HI767-2520
    Filename: DOD_111013247
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota West Elementary School Space Force STEM Day [No graphics], by A1C Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #SpaceForce #STEMDay #YokotaAirBase

