Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAK Course - Instructor - SrA Gibson Chomphuthip

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    05.01.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Maria Washler 

    AFN Tokyo

    B-Roll Stringer of a Pacific Spotlight highlighting one of Yokota's Cyber sections as they conduct a course to better train their members.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 22:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963580
    VIRIN: 250502-F-HI767-7555
    Filename: DOD_111013222
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAK Course - Instructor - SrA Gibson Chomphuthip, by A1C Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #CFAK #Communications #Readiness #YokotaAirBase

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download