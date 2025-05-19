Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enabling the mission: Tech Sgt. Freling

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.19.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Robert Freling, 8th Operations Support Squadron alternate NCOIC of airfield weather services, speaks on the importance of his work on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 20, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 22:33
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 963578
    VIRIN: 250520-F-NJ333-1001
    Filename: DOD_111013218
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enabling the mission: Tech Sgt. Freling, by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

