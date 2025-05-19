Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The legacy of POL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.19.2025

    Video by Cpl. Marie Paul 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force SSgt Andrew Antepara, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels mobile distribution supervisor, speaks on the importance of fuel on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 20, 2025. The 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s fuels management flight, more commonly known as petroleum, oils and lubricants keeps the Wolfpack’s fleet of F-16 Fighting Falcons energized by delivering 11 million gallons of fuel that supports over 5,500 sorties annually. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Marie Paul)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 22:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 963577
    VIRIN: 250520-A-YZ340-1001
    Filename: DOD_111013184
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The legacy of POL, by CPL Marie Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POL
    fuels distribution flight
    KunsanAirBase

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download