The legacy of POL

U.S. Air Force SSgt Andrew Antepara, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels mobile distribution supervisor, speaks on the importance of fuel on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 20, 2025. The 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s fuels management flight, more commonly known as petroleum, oils and lubricants keeps the Wolfpack’s fleet of F-16 Fighting Falcons energized by delivering 11 million gallons of fuel that supports over 5,500 sorties annually. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Marie Paul)