Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    86th Annual Black Ship Festival

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SHIMODA, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    05.16.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    250517-N-CM740-1001 SHIMODA, Japan (May 17, 2025) - Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) celebrate the 86th annual Black Ship Festival with the city of Shimoda, Shizuoka. The Shimoda Black Ship Festival is held annually to celebrate the alliance between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 22:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963574
    VIRIN: 250517-N-CM740-1001
    Filename: DOD_111013168
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SHIMODA, SHIZUOKA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th Annual Black Ship Festival, by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Black Ship Festival
    Shimoda
    USS Higgins (DDG 76)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download