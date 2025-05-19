250517-N-CM740-1001 SHIMODA, Japan (May 17, 2025) - Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) celebrate the 86th annual Black Ship Festival with the city of Shimoda, Shizuoka. The Shimoda Black Ship Festival is held annually to celebrate the alliance between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 22:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963574
|VIRIN:
|250517-N-CM740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111013168
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SHIMODA, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 86th Annual Black Ship Festival, by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.