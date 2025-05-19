video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



250517-N-CM740-1001 SHIMODA, Japan (May 17, 2025) - Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) celebrate the 86th annual Black Ship Festival with the city of Shimoda, Shizuoka. The Shimoda Black Ship Festival is held annually to celebrate the alliance between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)