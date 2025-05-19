Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAK Course - Instructor - SrA Gibson Chomphuthip [No graphics]

    JAPAN

    05.01.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Maria Washler 

    AFN Tokyo

    Pacific Spotlight highlighting one of Yokota's Cyber sections as they conduct a course to better train their members.

    Interviews:
    Senior Airman Gibson Chomphuthip, Instructor
    Senior Airman Kyle Benton, Student

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 22:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 963573
    VIRIN: 250502-F-HI767-1930
    Filename: DOD_111013164
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    This work, CFAK Course - Instructor - SrA Gibson Chomphuthip [No graphics], by A1C Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #CFAK #Communications #Readiness #YokotaAirBase

