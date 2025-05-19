Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5TH RTB AIRBORNE JUMP (Stringer DZ)

    DAHLONEGA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eric Kestner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    A group of U.S. Army Rangers, assigned to the 5th Ranger Training Battalion (5th RTB), conducts a static-line jump out of a UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter on Stringer Drop Zone at Dahlonega, Ga., May 16, 2025. The annual training event gives Rangers an opportunity to become proficient paratroopers, while giving the local community a chance to see the Rangers train in the Dahlonega area. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Eric Kestner)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 20:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963568
    VIRIN: 250516-A-CG814-2001
    Filename: DOD_111013060
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: DAHLONEGA, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5TH RTB AIRBORNE JUMP (Stringer DZ), by SSG Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airborne operations
    5th Ranger Training Battalion 5th RTB
    Rangers Lead The Way
    U.S. Army

