A group of U.S. Army Rangers, assigned to the 5th Ranger Training Battalion (5th RTB), conducts a static-line jump out of a UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter on Stringer Drop Zone at Dahlonega, Ga., May 16, 2025. The annual training event gives Rangers an opportunity to become proficient paratroopers, while giving the local community a chance to see the Rangers train in the Dahlonega area. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Eric Kestner)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 20:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963568
|VIRIN:
|250516-A-CG814-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111013060
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|DAHLONEGA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 5TH RTB AIRBORNE JUMP (Stringer DZ), by SSG Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.