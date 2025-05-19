Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MEU | Patrol 25.2 MEUEX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    05.08.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct MEU Exercise in Okinawa, Japan, April 28-May 9, 2025. The training was to prepare the unit for future warfighting capabilities with immersive, scenario-based evolutions focused on lethality, readiness, and interoperability. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 21:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963567
    VIRIN: 250513-M-MH864-1001
    Filename: DOD_111013019
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU | Patrol 25.2 MEUEX, by LCpl Victor Gurrola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    lethality
    indopacific
    interopability

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download