31st MEU | Patrol 25.2 MEUEX

U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct MEU Exercise in Okinawa, Japan, April 28-May 9, 2025. The training was to prepare the unit for future warfighting capabilities with immersive, scenario-based evolutions focused on lethality, readiness, and interoperability. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola)
|05.08.2025
|05.21.2025 21:55
|Video Productions
|963567
|250513-M-MH864-1001
|DOD_111013019
|00:02:29
|JP
|0
|0
