    UNM AFROTC Commissioning Event May 16, 2025

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar 

    377th Air Base Wing

    UNM AFROTC Commissioning Event for 5 new Second Lieutenants on May 16, 2025
    Maj. Gen Neil Richardson, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command deputy director, gives keynote speech

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 20:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963554
    VIRIN: 250516-F-TV976-2771
    Filename: DOD_111012962
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, UNM AFROTC Commissioning Event May 16, 2025, by SrA Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

