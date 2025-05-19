Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FWNY25: Parade of Ships arrives for Fleet Week New York

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Lopez Gonzalez 

    Communication Directorate             

    USS New York (LPD 21), USS Oakhill (LSD 51), U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Calhoun (WMSL 759), Bay-class cutter USCGC Sturgeon Bay (WTGB 109) and the HMCS Frédérick Rolette (AOPV 434), a Canadian Navy Harry DeWolf-class offshore patrol vessel, assigned to Fleet Week New York sail into the Hudson River, New York City, May 21, 2025. America's warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Y. Lopez Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 19:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963552
    VIRIN: 250521-M-AL009-1001
    Filename: DOD_111012913
    Length: 00:05:44
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

    FWNY25
    Marines250

