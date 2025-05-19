USS New York (LPD 21), USS Oakhill (LSD 51), U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Calhoun (WMSL 759), Bay-class cutter USCGC Sturgeon Bay (WTGB 109) and the HMCS Frédérick Rolette (AOPV 434), a Canadian Navy Harry DeWolf-class offshore patrol vessel, assigned to Fleet Week New York sail into the Hudson River, New York City, May 21, 2025. America's warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Y. Lopez Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 19:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963552
|VIRIN:
|250521-M-AL009-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111012913
|Length:
|00:05:44
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FWNY25: Parade of Ships arrives for Fleet Week New York, by LCpl Alondra Lopez Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.