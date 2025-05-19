Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCG Eagle Arrives to LA Fleet Week

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class ROBERT HAGGARD 

    Navy Region Southwest

    LOS ANGELES (May 21, 2025) U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (WIX 327) transits into Los Angeles during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 21, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 1st Class Robert Haggard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 18:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963550
    VIRIN: 250521-N-UL798-2001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_111012850
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCG Eagle Arrives to LA Fleet Week, by PO1 ROBERT HAGGARD, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LAFW
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    AmericasNavy250
    Marines 250
    LAFW2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download