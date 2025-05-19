USCG Eagle Arrives to LA Fleet Week

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



LOS ANGELES (May 21, 2025) U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (WIX 327) transits into Los Angeles during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 21, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 1st Class Robert Haggard)