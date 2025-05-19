LOS ANGELES (May 21, 2025) U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (WIX 327) transits into Los Angeles during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 21, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 1st Class Robert Haggard)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 18:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963550
|VIRIN:
|250521-N-UL798-2001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111012850
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USCG Eagle Arrives to LA Fleet Week, by PO1 ROBERT HAGGARD, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
