Secretary Rubio testifies before the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs on the FY26 Department of State Budget Request
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES
05.21.2025
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Marco A. Rubio testifies before the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs on the FY26 Department of State Budget Request on Capitol Hill.
Date Taken:
05.21.2025
Date Posted:
05.21.2025 19:17
Category:
Briefings
Video ID:
963547
Filename:
DOD_111012789
Length:
01:51:59
Location:
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
Video Analytics
Downloads:
0
High-Res. Downloads:
0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary Rubio testifies before the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs on the FY26 Department of State Budget Request