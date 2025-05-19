FWNY25: HMH-461 Aviation Expo at Perth Amboy High School

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 461, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, showcase a CH-53K King Stallion as part of Fleet Week New York 2025, at Perth Amboy High School, Perth Amboy, New Jersey, May 21, 2025. America's warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas.(U.S. Marine Corps video taken by LCpl. Matthew McDonnell)