Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FWNY25: HMH-461 Aviation Expo at Perth Amboy High School

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PERTH AMBOY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 461, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, showcase a CH-53K King Stallion as part of Fleet Week New York 2025, at Perth Amboy High School, Perth Amboy, New Jersey, May 21, 2025. America's warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas.(U.S. Marine Corps video taken by LCpl. Matthew McDonnell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 19:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963545
    VIRIN: 250521-M-RG120-1001
    Filename: DOD_111012695
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: PERTH AMBOY, NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FWNY25: HMH-461 Aviation Expo at Perth Amboy High School, by LCpl Matthew McDonnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines250;FWNY25; USMC; New York Fleet Week; Fleet Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download