FWNY25: HMH-461 Aviation Expo at Perth Amboy High School

U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 461, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, showcase a CH-53K King Stallion as part of Fleet Week New York 2025, at Perth Amboy High School, Perth Amboy, New Jersey, May 21, 2025. America's warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas.(U.S. Marine Corps video taken by LCpl. Matthew McDonnell)
|05.21.2025
|05.21.2025 19:33
|B-Roll
|963545
|250521-M-RG120-1001
|DOD_111012695
|00:01:09
|PERTH AMBOY, NEW JERSEY, US
|0
|0
