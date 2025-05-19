Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FWNY25: Cpl Josiah Parker Speaks about Fleet Week New York

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. Yvonne Iwae 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Josiah Parker, a geospatial intelligence specialist, speaks about the significance of being in the Marine Corps for its 250th year anniversary during Fleet Week 2025 in New York, May 21, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Yvonne Iwae)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 19:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 963542
    VIRIN: 250521-M-NV622-1002
    Filename: DOD_111012651
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FWNY25: Cpl Josiah Parker Speaks about Fleet Week New York, by Sgt Yvonne Iwae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine250, FWNY25

