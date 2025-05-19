U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Josiah Parker, a geospatial intelligence specialist, speaks about the significance of being in the Marine Corps for its 250th year anniversary during Fleet Week 2025 in New York, May 21, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Yvonne Iwae)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 19:33
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|963542
|VIRIN:
|250521-M-NV622-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111012651
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FWNY25: Cpl Josiah Parker Speaks about Fleet Week New York, by Sgt Yvonne Iwae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.