Members of the 412th Maintenance Group Non-Destructive Inspection Team demonstrate the process of checking for aircraft damage at Edwards Air Force Base, California, May 6, 2025. NDI specialists play a role in ensuring the safety of equipment, protecting the lives of aircrew members. (U.S. Air Force video by CJ Raterman)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 17:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963541
|VIRIN:
|250506-F-HK088-4070
|Filename:
|DOD_111012623
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|EDWARDS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Non-destructive Inspection Demo B-roll, by Christian Raterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.