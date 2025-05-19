Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Non-destructive Inspection Demo B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EDWARDS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Video by Christian Raterman 

    412th Test Wing   

    Members of the 412th Maintenance Group Non-Destructive Inspection Team demonstrate the process of checking for aircraft damage at Edwards Air Force Base, California, May 6, 2025. NDI specialists play a role in ensuring the safety of equipment, protecting the lives of aircrew members. (U.S. Air Force video by CJ Raterman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 17:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963541
    VIRIN: 250506-F-HK088-4070
    Filename: DOD_111012623
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: EDWARDS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Non-destructive Inspection Demo B-roll, by Christian Raterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download