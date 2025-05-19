THE 2025 MARINE CORPS HISTORIC HALF: Highlight Reel

U.S. Marines, volunteers, and runners take part in the 2025 Marine Corps Historic Half in Fredericksburg, Virginia, May 18, 2025. The Historic Half is a 13.1-mile race weaved throughout Historic Downtown Fredericksburg, home to over 200 stores and several historic sites. The race generates community goodwill, fosters public relations, and increases advocacy for individual health while emphasizing the Marine Corps’ warrior ethos. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Levi J. Guerra)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 17:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|963540
|VIRIN:
|250521-M-AJ435-9730
|Filename:
|DOD_111012618
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
