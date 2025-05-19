Secretary Rubio testifies before the House Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs on the FY26 Department of State Budget Request on Capitol Hill
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES
05.21.2025
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Marco A. Rubio testifies before the House Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs on the FY26 Department of State Budget Request on Capitol Hill.
Date Taken:
05.21.2025
Date Posted:
05.21.2025 17:34
Category:
Briefings
Video ID:
963539
Filename:
DOD_111012617
Length:
02:02:57
Location:
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
Video Analytics
Downloads:
1
High-Res. Downloads:
1
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary Rubio testifies before the House Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs on the FY26 Department of State Budget Request on Capitol Hill