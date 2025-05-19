Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Rubio testifies before the House Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs on the FY26 Department of State Budget Request on Capitol Hill

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Secretary of State Marco A. Rubio testifies before the House Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs on the FY26 Department of State Budget Request on Capitol Hill.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 17:34
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 963539
    Filename: DOD_111012617
    Length: 02:02:57
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Department of State
    Foreign Operations
    House Committee
    Rubio
    Secretary Rubio
    Secretary Marco A. Rubio

