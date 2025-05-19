Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPX III Day 2

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Video by Spc. Samuel Brandon 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, perform various operations during Command Post Exercise III, May 17, 2025, on Fort Carson, Colorado. The exercise assessed the division’s readiness to execute command and control functions in support of large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Brandon)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 18:14
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    4ID, CPX III, HHBN, Command Post Exercise III

