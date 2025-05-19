CPX III Day 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963533" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, perform various operations during Command Post Exercise III, May 17, 2025, on Fort Carson, Colorado. The exercise assessed the division’s readiness to execute command and control functions in support of large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Brandon)