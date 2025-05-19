Soldiers assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, perform various operations during Command Post Exercise III, May 17, 2025, on Fort Carson, Colorado. The exercise assessed the division’s readiness to execute command and control functions in support of large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Brandon)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 18:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963533
|VIRIN:
|250517-A-TM229-9114
|Filename:
|DOD_111012412
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CPX III Day 2, by SPC Samuel Brandon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
