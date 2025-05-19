Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF signs memorandum on changes to Military PCS process

    PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth delivers remarks and signs a memorandum directing changes in the Military PCS move process at the Pentagon, Washington D.C., May 19, 2025. (DOD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 15:24
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 963521
    VIRIN: 250521-F-VS137-2923
    Filename: DOD_111012104
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

