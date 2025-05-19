Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Louisville District Commanders Wishes Army Happy 250th Birthday

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Video by Marti Allen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District. (2025, May 20 ). Louisville District Commander Colonel L. Reyn Mann extends 250th birthday wishes to the U.S. Army from McAlpine Lock and Dam. (Video by Marti Allen U.S. Army Corps of Engineers).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 15:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963518
    VIRIN: 250520-A-KL057-4498
    Filename: DOD_111012017
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Louisville District Commanders Wishes Army Happy 250th Birthday, by Marti Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    army250
    USACE250
    Army250th

