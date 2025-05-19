Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force and Space Force Military Training Instructor career paths - Chapter 5

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgts. Carlos Coronado and Marc Gayden, Basic Military Training instructor supervisors from the 321st Training Squadron, narrate the daily responsibilities of an MTI supervisor. This video is part five of a ten-part series highlighting the different career options within the MTI (8 Bravo) Air Force Specialty Code for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force May 20, 2025, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Boisvert)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 14:01
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force and Space Force Military Training Instructor career paths - Chapter 5, by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    37th Training Wing
    Basic training
    military training instructor
    Joint Base San Antonio
    U.S. Air Force

