Air Force and Space Force Military Training Instructor career paths - Chapter 5

U.S. Air Force Master Sgts. Carlos Coronado and Marc Gayden, Basic Military Training instructor supervisors from the 321st Training Squadron, narrate the daily responsibilities of an MTI supervisor. This video is part five of a ten-part series highlighting the different career options within the MTI (8 Bravo) Air Force Specialty Code for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force May 20, 2025, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Boisvert)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 14:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|963504
|VIRIN:
|250521-F-FV908-4181
|Filename:
|DOD_111011635
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
