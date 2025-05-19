Air Force and Space Force Military Training Instructor career paths - Chapter 5

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963504" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Master Sgts. Carlos Coronado and Marc Gayden, Basic Military Training instructor supervisors from the 321st Training Squadron, narrate the daily responsibilities of an MTI supervisor. This video is part five of a ten-part series highlighting the different career options within the MTI (8 Bravo) Air Force Specialty Code for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force May 20, 2025, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Boisvert)