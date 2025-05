Falcon Spring 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment conducted expeditionary deployment and air assault operations alongside our Dutch Allies in Marnewaard, Netherlands, 5-23 MAY 25. As Europe’s critical aviation support battalion, the 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade ensures they are a ready and capable force, prepared to respond to any contingency in support of ground forces and our Allies and Partners across the USAREUR-AF theater.



Runtime: 00;03;55;10



00:06 UH-60 Black Hawks fly into landing zone during Operation Falcon Spring

00:17 UH-60 Black Hawks fly into loading zone during Operation Falcon Spring

00:27 NATO soldiers walk towards UH-60 Black Hawk during Operation Falcon Spring

00:35 NATO soldiers walk towards UH-60 Black Hawk during Operation Falcon Spring

00:45 NATO soldiers walk towards UH-60 Black Hawk during Operation Falcon Spring

00:54 U.S. Soldiers conduct sling load operations in UH-60 Black Hawks

01:09 U.S. Soldiers conduct sling load operations in UH-60 Black Hawks

01:18 U.S. Soldiers conduct sling load operations in UH-60 Black Hawks

01:27 U.S. Soldiers conduct sling load operations in UH-60 Black Hawks

01:37 U.S. Soldiers conduct sling load operations in UH-60 Black Hawks

01:44 U.S. Soldiers conduct sling load operations in UH-60 Black Hawks

01:55 CH-47 Chinooks fly into landing zone during operation Falcon Spring

02:13 CH-47 Chinooks fly into landing zone during operation Falcon Spring

02:34 NATO soldiers prepare sling loads for the CH-47 Chinook

02:47 NATO soldiers look on during Operation Falcon Spring

03:02 CH-47 Chinooks prepare to conduct sling load during Operation Falcon Spring

03:13 CH-47 Chinooks prepare to conduct sling load during Operation Falcon Spring

03:26 CH-47 Chinooks conduct sling loads during Operation Falcon Spring

03:37 CH-47 Chinooks conduct sling loads during Operation Falcon Spring

03:46 CH-47 Chinooks conduct sling loads during Operation Falcon Spring