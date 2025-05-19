Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of State Marco A. Rubio testifies before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on the FY26 Department of State Budget Request, Part 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    Secretary of State Marco A. Rubio testifies before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on the FY26 Department of State Budget Request on Capitol Hill.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 14:02
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 963498
    Filename: DOD_111011553
    Length: 01:28:46
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Secretary of State
    Marco Rubio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download