Soldiers compete in the Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition May 12-16, 2025, at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. The winning squad will represent AFC at the U.S. Army level best squad competition. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Rayno)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 13:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963492
|VIRIN:
|250512-A-FK859-7562
|Filename:
|DOD_111011513
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFC Best Squad Competition 2025 – DEVCOM M4 Stress Shoot, by Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
