    AFC Best Squad Competition 2025

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Video by Greg Newswanger 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command

    Soldiers compete in the Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition May 12-16, 2025, at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. The winning squad will represent AFC at the U.S. Army level best squad competition. (U.S. Army video by Greg Newswanger)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 13:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963485
    VIRIN: 250512-O-KG126-5601
    Filename: DOD_111011462
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US

    This work, AFC Best Squad Competition 2025, by Greg Newswanger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ArmyBestSquad
    #BSC2025

