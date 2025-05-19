Cleveland Dredging the Cuyahoga River

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of the Cleveland Dredging project where the district is currently working in the Cuyahoga River, Cleveland, Ohio, May 5, 2025.

Dredging the federal navigation channels like those in Cleveland help maintain safe and navigable harbors that are critical to the local, regional, and National economy. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)