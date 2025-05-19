Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cleveland Dredging the Cuyahoga River

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Video by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    B-roll of the Cleveland Dredging project where the district is currently working in the Cuyahoga River, Cleveland, Ohio, May 5, 2025.
    Dredging the federal navigation channels like those in Cleveland help maintain safe and navigable harbors that are critical to the local, regional, and National economy. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 12:30
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US

    TAGS

    Navigation
    USACE
    Dredging
    Cleveland
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District

