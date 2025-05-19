"The President's Own" U.S. Marine Band performs at an Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, led by Drum Major Steven Williams.
U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Claire
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 12:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963473
|VIRIN:
|250417-M-SP902-1583
|Filename:
|DOD_111011294
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll - "The President's Own" U.S. Marine Band Performs at an Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, by SSgt Joseph Claire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
