    Major Carpenter Birthday Shout-Outs

    ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Renwick Martin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Major Carpenter from the St. Paul District wishes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Army a happy 250th birthday.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 11:43
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 963470
    VIRIN: 250521-O-NA397-2775
    Filename: DOD_111011278
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Major Carpenter Birthday Shout-Outs, by Renwick Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #USACE250
    #ARMY250

