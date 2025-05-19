Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th ATF holds its first certification event with Operation Flaming Talon B-Roll

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Video by Senior Airman DeQuan Simmons 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    Led by the 12th Combat Air Base Squadron, the 12th ATF's first certification event brought together Airmen from Scott, Little Rock, and Barksdale Air Force Bases, and Joint Base Langley-Eustis at Combat Support Training Ranges, supporting the 12th ATF’s mission to serve as the Air Force’s ready unit of action for competition and combat. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 12:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963469
    VIRIN: 250514-F-YI895-1260
    Filename: DOD_111011273
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th ATF holds its first certification event with Operation Flaming Talon B-Roll, by SrA DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

