12th ATF holds its first certification event with Operation Flaming Talon B-Roll

Led by the 12th Combat Air Base Squadron, the 12th ATF's first certification event brought together Airmen from Scott, Little Rock, and Barksdale Air Force Bases, and Joint Base Langley-Eustis at Combat Support Training Ranges, supporting the 12th ATF’s mission to serve as the Air Force’s ready unit of action for competition and combat. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)