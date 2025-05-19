Led by the 12th Combat Air Base Squadron, the 12th ATF's first certification event brought together Airmen from Scott, Little Rock, and Barksdale Air Force Bases, and Joint Base Langley-Eustis at Combat Support Training Ranges, supporting the 12th ATF’s mission to serve as the Air Force’s ready unit of action for competition and combat. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 12:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963469
|VIRIN:
|250514-F-YI895-1260
|Filename:
|DOD_111011273
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
This work, 12th ATF holds its first certification event with Operation Flaming Talon B-Roll, by SrA DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
