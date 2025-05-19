The Army Reserve Careers Group recognized its top-performing Career Counselors during the Fiscal Year 2025 Army Reserve Career Counselor of the Year (FY 25 ARCCOY) competition. Competitors demonstrated exceptional knowledge, leadership, and commitment to readiness throughout the event. The competition highlighted the dedication and professionalism of the noncommissioned officers who drive the Army Reserve mission forward.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 11:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963468
|VIRIN:
|250515-A-BL167-5001
|PIN:
|856879
|Filename:
|DOD_111011216
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ARCCOY FY 2025, by SSG Giovanny Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
