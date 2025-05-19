Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARCCOY FY 2025

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    The Army Reserve Careers Group recognized its top-performing Career Counselors during the Fiscal Year 2025 Army Reserve Career Counselor of the Year (FY 25 ARCCOY) competition. Competitors demonstrated exceptional knowledge, leadership, and commitment to readiness throughout the event. The competition highlighted the dedication and professionalism of the noncommissioned officers who drive the Army Reserve mission forward.

