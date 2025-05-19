ARCCOY FY 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963468" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Army Reserve Careers Group recognized its top-performing Career Counselors during the Fiscal Year 2025 Army Reserve Career Counselor of the Year (FY 25 ARCCOY) competition. Competitors demonstrated exceptional knowledge, leadership, and commitment to readiness throughout the event. The competition highlighted the dedication and professionalism of the noncommissioned officers who drive the Army Reserve mission forward.