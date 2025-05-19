Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arkansas National Guard Soldiers and partner nation military transit to Delta Fuego on CH-47's from 1-228 Aviation Regiment

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    05.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Arkansas National Guard Soldiers and partner nation military transit to Delta Fuego on CH-47's from 1-228 Aviation Regiment from Joint Task Force-Bravo, May 19, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 12:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963467
    VIRIN: 250519-F-MZ237-1001
    Filename: DOD_111011181
    Length: 00:07:03
    Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT

    TAGS

    CENTAMGUARDIAN25, CG25

