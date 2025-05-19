Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Power in the Pines 2025

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    Spectators visit from all over to see the 2025 Power in the Pines Air Show at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 18, 2025. The Power in the Pines Air Show invited the community to walk on the flight line and interact with members from JB MDL as well as other unique groups, most notably, the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds". (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 10:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963464
    VIRIN: 250518-F-XJ149-1001
    Filename: DOD_111011127
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US

