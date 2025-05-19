Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Full Circle of Service: Honoring the Fallen and Welcoming the Future

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District chief of engineering and construction branch and retired U.S. Army General, Dave Conboy, delivers a heartfelt tribute to a fallen friend during a commissioning ceremony at Niagara University, May 16, 2025. The event welcomed newly commissioned U.S. Army officers and served as a poignant reminder of the cost of service (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 10:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963459
    VIRIN: 250516-A-FB511-8022
    Filename: DOD_111011029
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Full Circle of Service: Honoring the Fallen and Welcoming the Future, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Memorial Day
    Army
    Buffalo District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download