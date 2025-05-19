Full Circle of Service: Honoring the Fallen and Welcoming the Future

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District chief of engineering and construction branch and retired U.S. Army General, Dave Conboy, delivers a heartfelt tribute to a fallen friend during a commissioning ceremony at Niagara University, May 16, 2025. The event welcomed newly commissioned U.S. Army officers and served as a poignant reminder of the cost of service (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).