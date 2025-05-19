U.S. Soldiers rappel from a tower during phase 3 of Air Assault School at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, May 20, 2025. This is the final phase of the school preparing candidates for helicopter rappeling. Schools like Air Assault train Soldiers on their lethality and war fighting capabilities while also keeping a focus on attention to detail, increasing readiness throughout the unit and keeping the fighting force lethal and mobile. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 10:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963458
|VIRIN:
|250520-A-WB532-9184
|Filename:
|DOD_111011007
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Assault Candidates Rappel in Bulgaria, by SGT Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
