    Air Assault Candidates Rappel in Bulgaria

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    05.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers rappel from a tower during phase 3 of Air Assault School at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, May 20, 2025. This is the final phase of the school preparing candidates for helicopter rappeling. Schools like Air Assault train Soldiers on their lethality and war fighting capabilities while also keeping a focus on attention to detail, increasing readiness throughout the unit and keeping the fighting force lethal and mobile. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)

    Bulgaria
    EUCOM
    Air Assault
    VCORPS
    101st (AASLT)
    StrongerTogether

