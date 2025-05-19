Air Assault Candidates Rappel in Bulgaria

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers rappel from a tower during phase 3 of Air Assault School at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, May 20, 2025. This is the final phase of the school preparing candidates for helicopter rappeling. Schools like Air Assault train Soldiers on their lethality and war fighting capabilities while also keeping a focus on attention to detail, increasing readiness throughout the unit and keeping the fighting force lethal and mobile. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)