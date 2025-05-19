Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: The National Capital Region Air Defense - U.S. Coast Guard

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The U.S. Coast Guard, operating under The National Capital Region Air Defense, maintains an air station in Washington D.C. that is responsible for intercepting any potential threats in the sky. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 10:06
    Coast Guard
    helicopter
    law enfocement
    Washington dc

