Airman represents at St. Joseph parade

Master Sgt. Andrew Pankau represented the 139th Airlift Wing at the Northside Parade in St. Joseph, Missouri, on May 17, 2025. He drove an M1083 medium tactical vehicle through the parade route — a vehicle typically used to haul radar equipment for the 241st Combat Airfield Operations Squadron, based at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base. As a ground transportation specialist with the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Pankau helps keep missions moving. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 10:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963454
|VIRIN:
|250517-Z-UP142-6696
|Filename:
|DOD_111010972
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
