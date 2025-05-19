Airman represents at St. Joseph parade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Master Sgt. Andrew Pankau represented the 139th Airlift Wing at the Northside Parade in St. Joseph, Missouri, on May 17, 2025. He drove an M1083 medium tactical vehicle through the parade route — a vehicle typically used to haul radar equipment for the 241st Combat Airfield Operations Squadron, based at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base. As a ground transportation specialist with the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Pankau helps keep missions moving. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)