    Airman represents at St. Joseph parade

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Video by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt. Andrew Pankau represented the 139th Airlift Wing at the Northside Parade in St. Joseph, Missouri, on May 17, 2025. He drove an M1083 medium tactical vehicle through the parade route — a vehicle typically used to haul radar equipment for the 241st Combat Airfield Operations Squadron, based at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base. As a ground transportation specialist with the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Pankau helps keep missions moving. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 10:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963454
    VIRIN: 250517-Z-UP142-6696
    Filename: DOD_111010972
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US

