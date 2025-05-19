Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reel – Raystown Lake Water Release May 2025

    HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by David Adams and Thomas Deaton

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    An update from the Baltimore District Raystown Lake project: as of Thursday, May 15, 2025, the lake is utilizing 9% of its flood storage capacity. All three tainter gates are open and continuing lake releases — measured at over 15,000 cfs. Since its completion, Raystown Lake has prevented an estimated $317,430,000 in flood damages. It continues to function as designed. #USACE #DamSafety

    U.S. Army video by Thomas I. Deaton and David Adams

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 09:29
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reel – Raystown Lake Water Release May 2025, by David Adams and Thomas Deaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

