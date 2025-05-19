Reel – Raystown Lake Water Release May 2025

An update from the Baltimore District Raystown Lake project: as of Thursday, May 15, 2025, the lake is utilizing 9% of its flood storage capacity. All three tainter gates are open and continuing lake releases — measured at over 15,000 cfs. Since its completion, Raystown Lake has prevented an estimated $317,430,000 in flood damages. It continues to function as designed. #USACE #DamSafety
U.S. Army video by Thomas I. Deaton and David Adams
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 09:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|963451
|VIRIN:
|250516-A-WK509-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111010841
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
