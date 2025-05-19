Reel – Raystown Lake Water Release May 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An update from the Baltimore District Raystown Lake project: as of Thursday, May 15, 2025, the lake is utilizing 9% of its flood storage capacity. All three tainter gates are open and continuing lake releases — measured at over 15,000 cfs. Since its completion, Raystown Lake has prevented an estimated $317,430,000 in flood damages. It continues to function as designed. #USACE #DamSafety



U.S. Army video by Thomas I. Deaton and David Adams