U.S. Soldiers rapel from a UH-60 Blackhawk at Air Assault School at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, May 21, 2025. During the course, students train and are evaluated on combat assault, sling loads, rappelling, physical fitness, and various other critical skills. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)
05.21.2025
|05.21.2025 09:33
|B-Roll
|963450
|250521-A-RE759-1001
|DOD_111010840
|00:02:30
MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, RO
|2
|2
This work, Broll: Air Assault Course at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base Romania, by SPC Kyle Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
