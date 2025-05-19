Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Broll: Air Assault Course at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base Romania

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    05.21.2025

    Video by Spc. Kyle Kimble 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers rapel from a UH-60 Blackhawk at Air Assault School at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, May 21, 2025. During the course, students train and are evaluated on combat assault, sling loads, rappelling, physical fitness, and various other critical skills. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 09:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963450
    VIRIN: 250521-A-RE759-1001
    Filename: DOD_111010840
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Broll: Air Assault Course at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base Romania, by SPC Kyle Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Romania
    EUCOM
    VCorps
    101st (AASLT)
    StrongerTogether
    MKAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download