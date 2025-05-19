Broll: Air Assault Course at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base Romania

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers rapel from a UH-60 Blackhawk at Air Assault School at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, May 21, 2025. During the course, students train and are evaluated on combat assault, sling loads, rappelling, physical fitness, and various other critical skills. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)