Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Students Prepare for NAVSCIATTS Riverine and Coastal Courses

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Angela Fry 

    Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- International security force professionals from Colombia, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Paraguay test their flotation equipment prior to hitting the rivers and coastal ranges for training at the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School (NAVSCIATTS), located on the Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi.

    NAVSCIATTS is a security cooperation training center operating under U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command in support of geographic combatant commanders' theater security cooperation priorities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 11:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963444
    VIRIN: 250516-N-TI567-1052
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111010719
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Students Prepare for NAVSCIATTS Riverine and Coastal Courses, by Angela Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stennis Space Center
    U.S. Navy
    Naval Special Warfare Command (NSW)
    US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download