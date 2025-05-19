Students Prepare for NAVSCIATTS Riverine and Coastal Courses

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- International security force professionals from Colombia, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Paraguay test their flotation equipment prior to hitting the rivers and coastal ranges for training at the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School (NAVSCIATTS), located on the Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi.



NAVSCIATTS is a security cooperation training center operating under U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command in support of geographic combatant commanders' theater security cooperation priorities.